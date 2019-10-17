Torry Barbara Passed away in hospital

on 9th October 2019

aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mum of Beverley, Andrew and Simon, grandma &

great grandma.

Funeral service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 1:30p.m. No flowers by request but donations may be given on the day for Bluebell Wood.



If roses grow in Heaven Lord,

please pick a bunch for us,

Place them in our Mother's arms

And tell her they're from us.

Tell her we love her and miss her so

And when she turns to smile

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for a while.



Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day,

But there's an ache within our hearts

That will never go away.



Love Beverly, Robert, Andrew,

Yvonne, Simon and Andrea Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019