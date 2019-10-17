|
Torry Barbara Passed away in hospital
on 9th October 2019
aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mum of Beverley, Andrew and Simon, grandma &
great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 1:30p.m. No flowers by request but donations may be given on the day for Bluebell Wood.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in our Mother's arms
And tell her they're from us.
Tell her we love her and miss her so
And when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there's an ache within our hearts
That will never go away.
Love Beverly, Robert, Andrew,
Yvonne, Simon and Andrea
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019