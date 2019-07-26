Jarvis Barbara Mary (née Fisher) Unexpectedly passed away in Northern General Hospital on the 17th July 2019.

Loving wife of Brian, much loved Mum to Dawn, Craig and Mark, and a heart-warming loving Nan and Great Nan.

Service to be help at Dronfield Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road Dronfield at 2.00pm Tuesday 30th July 2019. No flowers please donations to "Dogs Trust" at Chapel or sent to Dunham's 56 Snape Hill Ln,

Dronfield S18 2GL



You are my world,

You are my love,

I will always remember

our time together,

And we shall meet again

to do it all again.

Good night Bebe.

Your loving husband Brian.



For everything I am today,

Your love showed me the way,

You held my hand for a short while,

But hold my heart forever.

Dawn Rick & Family



Good Night Mum and God bless,

Thank you for being there for me,

I may have not always said it,

But thanks and I love you,

Craig, Catherine & Family



You have always been there,

In our times of need,

To guide us and show us

Family is all you need.

Mark, Julie & Family Published in The Star on July 26, 2019