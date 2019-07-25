|
Dinsdale Barbara Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of Roy,
beloved mother to Helena, Catherine and Claire, loving grandmother to Callum, Eilidh, Ewan, Caitlin and Grace.
Prayer vigil at 6.pm on
Thursday 1st August 2019 at
St Patricks Church, Barnsley Road, Funeral Mass at 10.30 am on
Friday 2nd August 2019,
followed by midday committal
at Grenoside Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Enquires to Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road Sheffield S6 1AF
0114 2330563 .
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019