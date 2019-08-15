Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:45
Christ Church
Dore
Barbara Carver Notice
CARVER (nee Baker) On August 3rd, Barbara Mary
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony
and much loved mother of
Simon & Sarah, mother-in-law of Maria and Jonathan. Grandmother of Jake, Sam, George, Abigail and Max.
Funeral service to be held
at Christ Church, Dore
on Thursday August 22nd at 1.45pm followed by cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu made payable to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Aug. 15, 2019
