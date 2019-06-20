|
|
|
BAILEY (née Wetherill)
Barbara Passed away peacefully in Twelve Trees Care Home on June 11th, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late George (Joe), loving mum to Stephen, Barbara and Catherine, treasured grandma to Simon, Martin, Emma, Francesca, James and the late Christopher,
a dear mama to Ruby, Florence, William and Sebastian, also mother in law, sister and aunt.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday June 27th at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
