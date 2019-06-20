Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bailey

Notice Condolences

Barbara Bailey Notice
BAILEY (née Wetherill)
Barbara Passed away peacefully in Twelve Trees Care Home on June 11th, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late George (Joe), loving mum to Stephen, Barbara and Catherine, treasured grandma to Simon, Martin, Emma, Francesca, James and the late Christopher,
a dear mama to Ruby, Florence, William and Sebastian, also mother in law, sister and aunt.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday June 27th at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices