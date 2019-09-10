Home

J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Avril Richardson

Avril Richardson Notice
Richardson (née Rhodes)
Avril Joan Peacefully in Chatsworth Grange Care Home on September 2nd, aged 80 years.
A much loved wife of Eric,
also a loving mum, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Funeral service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the Wellbeing Centre, Norfolk Park may be given on the day or sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Sept. 10, 2019
