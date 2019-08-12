|
|
|
WALMSLEY Audrey Born 23.10.1936, formerly of Wheldrake Road, Firth Park. Sadly passed away at Loxley Court Care Home on 26.07.2019
aged 82 after a long period of ill-health. Much loved wife of the late Arthur, mum of Dawn, Stephen and Diane, Nan to Barry, Rachel, Natalie and Meghan, and Great Nan to Ashleigh.
Audrey is now re-united with her husband Arthur - they can rest in peace, and together they can continue to watch over their loving family whilst we remember them.
Funeral Service to take place on Monday 19th August 2019, at 11.00am at Grenoside Crematorium, Skew Hill Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8RZ. Family flowers only please but we will be collecting donations for the Alzheimers Disease Society and Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Star on Aug. 12, 2019