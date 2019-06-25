Home

Senior (née Hobson)
Audrey
(known as Jean) Peacefully in hospital on 14th June 2019 after a short illness. Loving mum to Keith and daughter in law Kath. Devoted nan to Matthew, Kate & Adam and partners, Kerry, Shaun and Antonia. Little granny to Will and Erin. Funeral on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 2pm at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia UK can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2LG.
Published in The Star on June 25, 2019
