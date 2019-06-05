Home

Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
15:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Pressman Audrey Edith Passed away 29th May 2019
after a short illness,
peacefully in her sleep aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the Late Brian and a much loved mum and nanny.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 15:10. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are for the Dogs Trust and can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on June 5, 2019
