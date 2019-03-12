|
|
|
Lockwood (née Lucas)
Audrey May Peacefully at home on
March 6th, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard,
much loved mum of Linda, Andrew and Diane, a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma, also a special friend of Alan.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on Friday
22nd March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or sent
c/o J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2019
