Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Wadsley Bridge))
10/56 Penistone Rd North
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S6 1LQ
0114 234 3129
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Dyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Dyson

Notice Condolences

Audrey Dyson Notice
DYSON (née Brown)
Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday
16th March aged 88 years,
beloved wife of the late Raymond,
much loved mum of Christine, Susan and Andrew, mother in law of Malcolm, Roger and Julie, loving nan to Stephanie, Ashleigh and Ryan, also great nan to Erin and Emilia.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11.15am,
all floral tributes to be sent to
John Fairest Funeral Home,
10-56 Penistone Road North,
Sheffield, S6 1LQ
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices