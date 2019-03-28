|
|
|
DYSON (née Brown)
Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday
16th March aged 88 years,
beloved wife of the late Raymond,
much loved mum of Christine, Susan and Andrew, mother in law of Malcolm, Roger and Julie, loving nan to Stephanie, Ashleigh and Ryan, also great nan to Erin and Emilia.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11.15am,
all floral tributes to be sent to
John Fairest Funeral Home,
10-56 Penistone Road North,
Sheffield, S6 1LQ
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
