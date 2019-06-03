|
DRURY (née Stacey)
Audrey Late of Killamarsh and former teacher at Prince Edward School, Manor Top.
Passed away peacefully,
on May 22nd 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard,
loving mother of Alan, much loved grandma, great-grandma and dear mother-in-law.
Funeral service will take place at
City Road Crematorium,
on Wednesday 12th June, at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
'Alzheimer's Society' may be given on the day, or sent c/o
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632
Published in The Star on June 3, 2019
