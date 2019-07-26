Home

J. E. Noutch
Hope Road
Bamford, Derbyshire S33 0AL
(143) 365-1490
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
St Michael & All Angels Church
Hathersage
Arthur Hinchliffe Notice
HINCHLIFFE Arthur 'Gordon' Passed away 18th July 2019, Gordon, aged 85,
of Hathersage.
Funeral service will take place at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Hathersage, on Friday 2nd August at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, should you wish to make a donation in memory of Gordon these may be sent to:
'Sheffield Hospitals Charity'
please quote fund codes:
5720 - Cardiothoracic Centre
5363 Palliative Care Unit.
Any further enquiries please contact
J E Noutch - 01433 651490.
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019
