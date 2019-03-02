Home

Anton Green

Green Anton Wesley

There must be a place
where great pilots go,
When their plotting is finished,
and their airspeed gets low,
A place you can go and buy a cold beer,
For a friend and comrade,
whose memory is dear,
Where you'd see all the
fellows who'd flown west before,
And they'd call out your name,
as you came through the door,
Then through the haze,
you'd spot an old guy
You'd not seen for years,
though he taught you to fly.
With a nod of his head
and a grin ear to ear,
Calling, "Hello mate,
I'm so pleased you're here!"
For this is the place
where high flyers come,
When the journey is over,
and the challenge is won,
So relax with a cool one,
and a well deserved rest,
This is Heaven my Brother,
you've passed your last test!

Love Mum, Dad, Howard, Zoe, Nieces, Nephews and all your friends XXX
Published in The Star on Mar. 2, 2019
