SMITH Anthony Michael (Tony) Passed away peacefully at home on 17th September 2019, aged 80 years.
Dearest husband of Marlene,
father of Phillipa and Joanne,
grandfather of Kirk, and
grandfather in law of Nicola,
great grandfather of baby Dexter,
brother of Norma and
brother in law of Chris,
uncle of Barry, Andrew and Jason.
Funeral service will be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please but
any kind donations will be sent to
The British Heart Foundation and
can be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson and Sons,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Sept. 28, 2019