Fowler Anthony Passed away peacefully
on 24th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Maureen,
loving dad of
Andrew, Adele and Nigel,
proud grandad of Amy,
special great grandpa of Isaac,
brother in law of Susan,
will be sadly missed by
Rebecca and Harvey.
Funeral service and cremation
at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 14th June at 11:30am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for St Luke's Hospice
may be given on the day.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
