Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00
Sheffield Cathedral
Anthony Elwis

Anthony Elwis Notice
ELWIS Anthony (Tony) Peacefully on 1st March
in the Stroke Unit of the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital, aged 86, dearly loved father
of Kathryn and Philip, father-in-law of Morag and Stewart and the very proud grandad of Mark and Jenny, a loved and respected friend and neighbour.
He was a former Chief MLSO
at the Northern General, a Church Warden of Sheffield Cathedral
and Honorary Vice-President
of the Sheffield Bach Society.
The funeral service will take
place at Sheffield Cathedral on
Wednesday 27th March at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation
at Hutcliffe Wood. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can
be made to the Stroke Association
and may be sent c/o
G&M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
