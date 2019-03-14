|
|
|
ELWIS Anthony (Tony) Peacefully on 1st March
in the Stroke Unit of the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital, aged 86, dearly loved father
of Kathryn and Philip, father-in-law of Morag and Stewart and the very proud grandad of Mark and Jenny, a loved and respected friend and neighbour.
He was a former Chief MLSO
at the Northern General, a Church Warden of Sheffield Cathedral
and Honorary Vice-President
of the Sheffield Bach Society.
The funeral service will take
place at Sheffield Cathedral on
Wednesday 27th March at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation
at Hutcliffe Wood. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can
be made to the Stroke Association
and may be sent c/o
G&M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
