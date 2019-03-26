|
|
|
BUTCHER Anthony
(Tony) Passed away on
March 17th 2019,
aged 76 years, with his loving wife June by his side holding his hand.
Much loved Brother of Carole
and the late Stephen (Our Kid).
Brother in Law of Mike, Alan,
Linda and Barry.
Adored Uncle of his
Little Chicken Katie, Dean,
Daniel and Nigel.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday April 4th at 1.15pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired can be given on the day for
St.Lukes Hospice or Amy's House.
June and Family would love you to join them afterwards at
Tapton Masonic Hall, Shore Lane.
If I had to choose again
I would always choose you and
love you always
June (Oxo)
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More