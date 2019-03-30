|
|
|
FLETCHER Annie
The world's greatest mum.
On Mother's Day we remember,
The joy there used to be,
The laughter and the happy times within our memory,
For the world's best mum was ours,
Our very greatest treasure,
She loved us with a love so strong,
It was beyond all measure,
Though this day we can
no longer share,
We still keep her deep inside,
And forever we will speak her name,
With gratitude and pride.
All our love forever
Your Jennifer, Richard and Julie
xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 30, 2019
