Whitehead Anne Passed away peacefully in
Housteads Residential Care Home
on the 20th October 2019,
aged 89 years. Beloved Wife of the late Bill. Loving Mum to David,
Mother in Law to Vickie and a
Devoted Nan and Aunt.
Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Thursday, 7th November at 11.00am. Flowers are welcome,
but any kind donations for
Alzheimer's Research UK may be
given on the day or sent to
W Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwater Road, S2 2SP.
The trials and tribulations
The pain and stress we breathe
Don't exist were I am going
Only happiness I believe
Published in The Star on Oct. 29, 2019