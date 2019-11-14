|
|
|
Aram Anne Passed away peacefully on 29th October 2019, aged 93. A much Devoted wife to the late Wilf. A Loving Mum to Andrea, Val, Wilf and Mother in law to Kath.
An amazing Nan to Claire, Rachael and Laura and much Cherished Great-Nan to Isabelle, Charlotte and Genevieve.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Handsworth on Friday 22nd November at 10.30am followed by Burial at
Handsworth Cemetery.
Flowers Welcome or Donations if desired to St Mary's Church.
Enquiries c/o Co-Op Funeralcare, Bevan Way 01142467971
Always In Our Hearts.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019