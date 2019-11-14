Home

Anne Allen Notice
Allen Anne
(née Robertson) Passed away on
the 7th November 2019.
Wife of Peter Allen, mother to Lee Allen and Jill Curl, grandma to Danny, Sadie and Luke, sister of Gordon Robertson and mother-in-law to Cathy and Chris.
Service to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on
21st November at 3pm followed by
a wake at the Crown and Cushion,
1 Chapel Road, Chapeltown.
Family flowers only, donations to
the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to G E Foers,
Tel: 0114 2692835
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019
