Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00
City Road Crematorium
Ann Whitfield

Ann Whitfield Notice
WHITFIELD (née Stancliffe)
Ann Muriel Peacefully at home on
10th August 2019.
Most loved wife of Graham.
Dear mother of Vicky, Susan,
Robert and Katy. Daughter of the late Cyril and Frances. Sister of Margaret and Josephine. Granny Ann to James, Annmarie, Caroline, Michael, Rebecca, Jack and a special friend to many.

"Parting is such sweet sorrow"

Service at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 11:00 am.
Mum's wishes are that you wear something pink or the pink ribbon of breast cancer and preferably avoid wearing black.

Family flowers only please, kind donations for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity c/o W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019
