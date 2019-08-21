Home

Ann White Notice
White (née Shaw)
Ann Blacksmith's daughter
from Hackenthorpe,
passed away peacefully
on Wednesday August 14th,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late David,
loving mum of Sarah and Mark and a much loved G of Kimberley and Carly.
Funeral service at
Christ Church, Hackenthorpe on Tuesday August 27th at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at
City Road Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers and enquiries to
G Mirfin & Son,
2 Manvers Road, Beighton,
Sheffield, S20 1AY
Tel 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Aug. 21, 2019
