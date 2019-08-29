|
|
|
Rodgers Ann Aged 84 years, died peacefully on
18th August, at home in Fulwood.
Loving daughter of the late Stuart & Enid, sister of the late Jacqueline and aunt of Thomas, Benedict,
Rebecca and Harriet. Service at
Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday
6th September at 11.30am followed by interment at Ecclesall Churchyard.
Flowers or donations, if wished,
made payable to 'British Red Cross'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019