Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30
Christ Church, Fulwood
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
Ecclesall Churchyard
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Rodgers

Notice Condolences

Ann Rodgers Notice
Rodgers Ann Aged 84 years, died peacefully on
18th August, at home in Fulwood.
Loving daughter of the late Stuart & Enid, sister of the late Jacqueline and aunt of Thomas, Benedict,
Rebecca and Harriet. Service at
Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday
6th September at 11.30am followed by interment at Ecclesall Churchyard.
Flowers or donations, if wished,
made payable to 'British Red Cross'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.