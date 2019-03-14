|
|
|
MONTGOMERY (née Wilkin)
Ann Carol Peacefully on
3rd March 2019,
Ann aged 79 years of Charnock.
Wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Tim, Lee and Vicky.
A proud and loving nannan.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Monday 1st April
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for
the RSPCA for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE.
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
