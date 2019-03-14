Home

POWERED BY

Services
T W Birks & Son Limited (Deepcar, Sheffield)
100 Manchester Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S36 2RE
0114 288 5555
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Montgomery

Notice Condolences

Ann Montgomery Notice
MONTGOMERY (née Wilkin)
Ann Carol Peacefully on
3rd March 2019,
Ann aged 79 years of Charnock.
Wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Tim, Lee and Vicky.
A proud and loving nannan.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Monday 1st April
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for
the RSPCA for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE.
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.