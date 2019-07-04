|
ASKEW (née Henson)
Ann Aged 83 years passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 26th June 2019
after a short and sudden illness the 'Sweet Shop Lady of Abbey Lane'.
The dearly loved mum of Martyn and Duncan, a much loved mother in law, grandma, sister, aunt and
good friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired at Ann's request for Rheumatoid Arthritis please make cheques payable to Sheffield Hospital Charity Fund 4386 these may be placed in the collection box provided on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt Ltd Funeral Directors, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield
S8 0GB. Reception afterwards at
The Dore and Totley Golf Club,
Bradway, all welcome.
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019