Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Askew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Askew

Notice Condolences

Ann Askew Notice
ASKEW (née Henson)
Ann Aged 83 years passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 26th June 2019
after a short and sudden illness the 'Sweet Shop Lady of Abbey Lane'.
The dearly loved mum of Martyn and Duncan, a much loved mother in law, grandma, sister, aunt and
good friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired at Ann's request for Rheumatoid Arthritis please make cheques payable to Sheffield Hospital Charity Fund 4386 these may be placed in the collection box provided on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt Ltd Funeral Directors, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield
S8 0GB. Reception afterwards at
The Dore and Totley Golf Club,
Bradway, all welcome.
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.