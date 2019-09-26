|
|
|
RANDLE (née Flynn)
Angela Catherine
(Ang) Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on September 18th 2019,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Daughter of the late George and Audrey.
Much Loved Sister, Sister in Law,
Auntie and Friend.
The Funeral service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Friday October 4th at 1:45pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Ang made payable for The Alzheimer's Society
may be given at the service or sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019