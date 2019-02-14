|
HOLROYD Andrew Darren When we met,
I saw your eyes of blue,
It was then I fell in love
and that I knew.
You gave me 14 wonderful years,
All I have now is heartbreak and tears.
I will love you for eternity.
Sleep tight my everything.
Forever yours,
Mandy
A loving future son-in-law
to Dave, Carole and Mark.
A loving future brother-in-law
to Richard, Cheryl and Maddie.
We will hold on to your memories
and keep you close to our hearts.
Love you always and forever.
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
