|
|
|
HOLROYD Andrew Darren Suddenly taken on
Thursday 24th January 2019,
aged 50 years.
Loving son of Douglas and Christine, precious fiancé to Mandy, dear brother to Joanne and Sharron, devoted uncle to Bethany and thoughtful friend to many. Funeral Service to be held at
Christ Church, Stannington on Thursday 21st February at 11.30am, followed by interment at
Wisewood Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Anyone who knew Andy is welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given
on the day, to Northern General
Critical Care Unit or sent to
Sheffield Hospital Charities.
"A giant man with a gentle heart."
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More