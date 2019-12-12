Home

SHILLITO Allan
(Of R & A Shillito) Passed away suddenly at his home
on November 21st, 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved Brother of Robert,
Joyce and John and a loving Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
on Wednesday December 18th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Allan
made payable for Action Aid
may be given at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Dec. 12, 2019
