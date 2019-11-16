|
|
|
Ward (née Peet)
Alison Jayne Passed away at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, aged 55.
She was born in Firth Park, Sheffield and was a resident of Chesterfield most of her married life.
She worked as a nurse, nursery nurse and finally an NVQ assessor
at Chesterfield College.
Alison loved summer holidays, long walks, ice skating, spending time with family and friends and always making people smile with her quick wit.
Alison leaves her husband Kevin and two daughters Chelsea and Charlie.
The funeral takes place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
Friday 22nd November at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice and Sarcoma UK.
Funeral Directors: Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road, Sheffield, S6 1AF
Published in The Star on Nov. 16, 2019