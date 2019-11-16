Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Ward

Notice Condolences

Alison Ward Notice
Ward (née Peet)
Alison Jayne Passed away at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, aged 55.
She was born in Firth Park, Sheffield and was a resident of Chesterfield most of her married life.
She worked as a nurse, nursery nurse and finally an NVQ assessor
at Chesterfield College.
Alison loved summer holidays, long walks, ice skating, spending time with family and friends and always making people smile with her quick wit.
Alison leaves her husband Kevin and two daughters Chelsea and Charlie.
The funeral takes place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
Friday 22nd November at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice and Sarcoma UK.
Funeral Directors: Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road, Sheffield, S6 1AF
Published in The Star on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -