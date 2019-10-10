|
|
|
EDWARDS Alice Peacefully on
3rd October 2019 in the care of Fairways Care Home Grimsby, Alice, aged 90 years,
sadly passed away.
Beloved wife of the late
Emmanuelle Conroy Edwards.
Alice will be greatly missed by
all her relatives and friends.
Service at St Michael's Church,
Great Coates, Grimsby, on
Friday 25th October 2019 at 10.30am followed by committal at
Grimsby Crematorium.
Alice is resting at Mashfords Funeral Home, Norfolk Lane, Cleethorpes,
DN35 8BB where floral tributes
will be received.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent to St Andrew's Hospice,
Peaks Lane, Grimsby DN32 9RP.
All Enquiries Tel. 01472 200004.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019