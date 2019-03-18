|
|
|
CAVILL (née Jarvis)
Alice Passed away peacefully
on March 7th 2019,
aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Harold, loving mum of Paul and Philip, much loved grandma and great-grandma and dear mother-in-law.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at City Road Crematorium,
on Monday 25th March, at 1:45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for "Dementia U.K." may be sent to W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
In all the world we shall not find,
A heart so wonderfully kind,
So soft a voice, so sweet a smile,
Inspiration so worthwhile,
A sympathy so sure, so deep,
A love so beautiful to keep.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
