Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Alice Cavill Notice
CAVILL (née Jarvis)
Alice Passed away peacefully
on March 7th 2019,
aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Harold, loving mum of Paul and Philip, much loved grandma and great-grandma and dear mother-in-law.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at City Road Crematorium,
on Monday 25th March, at 1:45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for "Dementia U.K." may be sent to W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.

In all the world we shall not find,
A heart so wonderfully kind,
So soft a voice, so sweet a smile,
Inspiration so worthwhile,
A sympathy so sure, so deep,
A love so beautiful to keep.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
