Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Albert May Notice
MAY Albert
(Bert) Peacefully on 3rd March in NGH.
Loving and loved husband of Carol.
Father to Sue and Jill, grandad to Damian, Stevan, Megan and Jack,
great grandad Grumps to Lacey and Jake, father in law to Brian and Kevin.
Funeral on March 20th at 11:45am at City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan Nurses may be
given on the day. His weary hours and days of pain,
His troubled nights are passed.
And in our aching hearts we know,
He has found sweet rest at last. Love from us all xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 15, 2019
