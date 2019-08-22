Home

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Albert Craig
CRAIG Albert David Passed away in
St. Luke's Hospice
on August 15th 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,much loved dad of Amanda and Michelle,
father-in-law of Stephen and Gary,
loving grandad of Leanne and Dean, Charlotte, Byron and Cariad,
great-grandad of Kyle, Chloe and Jake.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday August 29th at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Albert David for St. Luke's Hospice
may be given at the service or sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.

Your singing we will miss and treasure,
loving you always, forgetting you never.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019
