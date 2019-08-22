|
|
|
CRAIG Albert David Passed away in
St. Luke's Hospice
on August 15th 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,much loved dad of Amanda and Michelle,
father-in-law of Stephen and Gary,
loving grandad of Leanne and Dean, Charlotte, Byron and Cariad,
great-grandad of Kyle, Chloe and Jake.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday August 29th at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Albert David for St. Luke's Hospice
may be given at the service or sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Your singing we will miss and treasure,
loving you always, forgetting you never.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019