|
|
|
BINNEY Albert Loving and treasured memories of our dear dad, father in law, grandad, and beloved husband of the late Dorothy Eva, passed away four years ago today.
What we would give,
If we could say,
Hello Dad,
In the same old way,
To hear your voice,
See your smile,
To sit with you and chat a while.
So you who have a father,
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Till you see his vacant chair.
With our love always, Catherine, Patricia, Gerald, Tom, Tabitha,
Phoebe, Tracey and Liam
x x x x x x x x x
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019