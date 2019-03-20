|
|
|
taylor Alan Christopher
(Big Al) Passed away on 13th March in NGH aged 66 years after a long painful
battle with cancer.
Adored husband of Janice, loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
Service at City Road on Tuesday April 2nd at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Weston Park Hospital.
I grieve for the one who loved me,
For the one who always cared,
For the one who never failed me,
For the one whose life I shared.
But I know you walk beside me,
And when my life is through,
I pray that God will take my hand,
And lead me straight to you.
Yours Jan xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2019
