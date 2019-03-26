Home

NEVILLE Alan Arthur Passed away in N.G.H.
on 6th March 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
much loved dad of David and Trevor and partners Donna and Natasha. Proud popa of Alex, Florence and Frankie, dear brother,
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Ex Forgemasters Employee.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations made payable to
Diabetes UK may be sent to Stannington Funeral Services,
98 Oldfield Road, S6 6DW
or given on the day.

Thank you for the journey,
'til we meet again, love Janet.
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2019
