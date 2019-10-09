Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
13:45
St.Mary and St.Peter's Church
Alan Mordey Notice
MORDEY
Plains Farm
Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 3rd October, aged 65 years, Alan, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad to Amy and Stephen, a dear father-in-law and a loving granda to Alfie. Also a dearest brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St.Mary and St.Peter's Church on Tuesday 15th October at 1.45 pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Re United with Mam and will be loved and remembered always,
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019
