|
|
|
COMPTON Alan Suddenly at home on
1st October 2019 only 24 days
after his 70th birthday.
Dear husband of 46 years of Jane. Loving dad of Hannah and very loving grandad of Oskar and Felix and
father in law of Todd. Eldest son
of the late Gladys and Albert,
brother of Cherrill and Terry
and fishing friend of Victor.
Funeral at Grenoside North Chapel on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 1.00pm and afterwards at Top Red Lion Grenoside. No flowers please, donations on the day to
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019