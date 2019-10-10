Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Compton

Notice Condolences

Alan Compton Notice
COMPTON Alan Suddenly at home on
1st October 2019 only 24 days
after his 70th birthday.
Dear husband of 46 years of Jane. Loving dad of Hannah and very loving grandad of Oskar and Felix and
father in law of Todd. Eldest son
of the late Gladys and Albert,
brother of Cherrill and Terry
and fishing friend of Victor.
Funeral at Grenoside North Chapel on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 1.00pm and afterwards at Top Red Lion Grenoside. No flowers please, donations on the day to
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.