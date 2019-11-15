Home

Ridge Agnes Peacefully at the
White House Care Home
on 8th November,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold,
loving mum of Steven and Martin,
proud nan of Romy, Ellis, Ruby,
Joe and Frankie and much loved mother-in-law to Donna and Alexa.
Funeral service at
Grenoside South Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to the Alzheimers Society may be sent to Tomlinson and Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Nov. 15, 2019
