|
|
|
SCOTT (Selkirk) Eleanor and Fiona would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Wull.
Thanks to John Nichol for his comforting service, Selkirk ex-Soldiers and ex -Standard Bearers Association for their support and all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £700.00. Thanks also to Doctors and Staff at Selkirk Health Centre for their care and to Piper Grant Munro and Thomas Brown & Sons for their professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More