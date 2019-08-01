|
|
|
HUTCHINGS Winifred Patricia (Win) (Galashiels/Hawick,
formerly London)
Peacefully at St. Margaret's
Care Home, Hawick on
Friday 26th July 2019, Win.
Loving wife of the late John Hutchings, dearest mum to Stephen, Jamie and
Jo, lovely nana to Owen, Chelsea, Liam, Ross, Darcy, Oscar, Daisy and Robyn.
The family would like to say a big thank you to all of the lovely nurses and care staff at St. Margaret's, Hawick
for all of their care and attention. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August
at 11.00am to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019