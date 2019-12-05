|
BROTHERSTONE Wilma
(née Cessford)
(Innerleithen) Peacefully at
Knowesouth Nursing Home,
Jedburgh on Tuesday 26th November 2019, Wilma, aged 79 years,
dearly beloved wife of Tom,
dear mum of Valerie, Derek and David and a loving mother-in-law, granny and great granny to her family.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on Friday 6th December at 12.00 noon to which all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019