William Taylor

TAYLOR William Wilson
(Earlston) Peacefully at home on
Friday 12th July 2019, William, much loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Fiona, Marion and Andrew and adored papa to Lewis.
Cremation Service at Borders Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 12.00 noon to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Ward 5 Borders General Hospital and the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019
