OLIVER William (Bill)
(Hawick) On 14th March 2019,
Bill, greatly loved husband of the late Anthea, father of Rob, Angus and Sarah and grandfather of Will, Mikel and Febo.
Heartfelt thanks from the family to his team of carers as well as the nursing staff who have looked after him.
Cremation Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose , today, Thursday 21st March at 2.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
