McWHINNIE
William
Selkirk Peacefully on 17th June 2019, former Manager of Selkirk and Kelso Co-operative Society, beloved Husband of the late Helen, dearly loved Father of Kenny, Fiona, Heather, James and Mairi and a loving Papa and Great Papa.
A service will be held at The Haining Estate, Selkirk at 10am followed by a Interment service at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on Friday
28th June 2019 at approximately 11am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
