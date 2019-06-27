Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William McWhinnie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McWhinnie

Notice Condolences

William McWhinnie Notice
McWHINNIE
William
Selkirk Peacefully on 17th June 2019, former Manager of Selkirk and Kelso Co-operative Society, beloved Husband of the late Helen, dearly loved Father of Kenny, Fiona, Heather, James and Mairi and a loving Papa and Great Papa.
A service will be held at The Haining Estate, Selkirk at 10am followed by a Interment service at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on Friday
28th June 2019 at approximately 11am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.