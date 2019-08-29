|
|
|
MACRAE Peacefully at Hawick Community Hospital with his daughters by his
side on Sunday 25th August 2019.
William Andrew (Drew)
ex Lothian & Borders Police.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila.
Much loved father to Susan and
Sheena, father-in-law to Alan, papa
to Sandy and Kevin, brother-in-law
and uncle to the family.
Service to be held on Wednesday 4th September at Borders Crematorium at 2.00pm. Flowers open, donations if desired for the Borders Cancer Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019