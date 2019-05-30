|
|
|
BARRIE (Jedburgh) Peacefully on Tuesday 21st May 2019
at Knowesouth Nursing Home.
William Ronald (Ronnie), father, grandfather and great-grandfather
to the family.
Service at Oliver & Sons Funeral Directors on Friday 31st May 2019
at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.30am
to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in
aid of Knowesouth Comfort Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 30, 2019
