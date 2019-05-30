Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Barrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barrie

Notice Condolences

William Barrie Notice
BARRIE (Jedburgh) Peacefully on Tuesday 21st May 2019
at Knowesouth Nursing Home.
William Ronald (Ronnie), father, grandfather and great-grandfather
to the family.
Service at Oliver & Sons Funeral Directors on Friday 31st May 2019
at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.30am
to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in
aid of Knowesouth Comfort Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.